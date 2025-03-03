Mick Foley Reveals The Best Wrestling Match He’s Ever Seen Live

During an appearance at the For the Love of Wrestling convention (via Wrestling Inc), Mick Foley spoke about the best wrestling match he’s ever seen live, which was Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin at Wrestlemania 13. The match was a No Holds Barred submission match and is widely credited with making Austin a star for the WWE.

Foley said: “In person, oh man. I’d say [Steve] Austin and Bret Hart at WrestleMania 1997.”

Foley wrestled the match before that, working as Mankind, with Vader, to face Owen Hart and the British Bulldog for the WWE tag team titles.