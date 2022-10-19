wrestling / News

Mick Foley, Big E., Saraya & More React to Hangman Page’s Injury

October 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hangman Page AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Hangman Page’s injury on last night’s AEW Dynamite brought reactions from the wrestling world both in and out of AEW, with Mick Foley, Big E., Saraya taking to social media to react. As noted, Page was stretchered out after suffering an injury during his match with Jon Moxley, and you can see some reactions from the above names, Kip Sabian, Evil Uno and more below.

AEW announced late last night that Page suffered a concussion and is out of the hospital, but will be kept out of action in accordance with the company’s concussion protocol.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Hangman Page, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading