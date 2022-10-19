Mick Foley, Big E., Saraya & More React to Hangman Page’s Injury

Hangman Page’s injury on last night’s AEW Dynamite brought reactions from the wrestling world both in and out of AEW, with Mick Foley, Big E., Saraya taking to social media to react. As noted, Page was stretchered out after suffering an injury during his match with Jon Moxley, and you can see some reactions from the above names, Kip Sabian, Evil Uno and more below.

AEW announced late last night that Page suffered a concussion and is out of the hospital, but will be kept out of action in accordance with the company’s concussion protocol.

Prayers for Adam Page🙏 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 19, 2022

Praying for Hangman. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) October 19, 2022

Hangman 🙏 — SARAYA (@Saraya) October 19, 2022

Thoughts and prayers to Hangman ❤️🐴 — Kip Sabian (@TheKipSabian) October 19, 2022

Hangman is MY champion! #AEWDynamite — EVIL UNO is a GOOD GUY (@EvilUno) October 19, 2022

Hangman is the best professional wrestler in the world. — EVIL UNO is a GOOD GUY (@EvilUno) October 19, 2022