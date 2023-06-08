Mick Foley Recalls Being Billed Shorter Than He Was In WWE

Mick Foley was the rare wrestling star to be billed as shorter than he actually was, as he noted in a recent episode of Foley Is Pod. Foley spoke on the latest episode about hoe he was portrayed as shorter than he was when he worked for WWE, where he faced off with bigger talent like The Undertaker. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his billed height and weight: “Well, I was a legit 6 feet 4 inches, right? But they usually just announced your weight. And I think at the time of my first match, I was 220.”

On being billed as shorter than he was: “I think in the history of WWF, WWE, I’m the only guy to come in being billed as being shorter than he is.”

On changing his posture to look smaller than his opponents: “Especially when I first came to WWE, I had lifts put into my boots. And it felt pretty powerful to be 6 feet 7 inches or so. Then I realized, ‘Hold on a second, if they wanted a guy who was 6 feet 7 inches, there are a lot of guys like that. They’re hiring me to get into The Undertaker’s head.'”