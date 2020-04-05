wrestling / News
WWE News: Mick Foley Asks Mr. McMahon If He Can Be In Next Boneyard Match, Booker T Praises Boneyard Match, Sheamus Proud of McIntyre
– In a brief video, Mick Foley asked Mr. McMahon if he can be in next year’s WrestleMania Boneyard match.
An urgent appeal to @VinceMcMahon #WrestleMania #BoneyardMatch pic.twitter.com/W68ONhoj13
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 5, 2020
– More praise continues to come in for the Boneyard Match from the likes of Booker T, Blue Meanie, Mark Henry, Matt Morgan, Pat McAfee
Did you all love that #BoneyardMatch? I really enjoyed it. @undertaker @AJStylesOrg
— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) April 5, 2020
My bodyguard is a CLASSIC! #LaughAid2020
— Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) April 5, 2020
For sure!!!! https://t.co/EdVKfJo6RM
— TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) April 5, 2020
Wow! Just..wow! Hats off to @AJStylesOrg & @undertaker for the most impressive segment I’ve ever seen in my wrestling fandom lifetime. The entire thing….just off the charts awesome! Thank u both & @WWE for giving us something 2 get our minds off of reality!🙏🏻 #BoneyardMatch pic.twitter.com/fuilUzO8DB
— Matt Morgan (@BPmattmorgan) April 5, 2020
That Undertaker/AJ Styles Boneyard Match might’ve been my favorite thing I’ve ever watched #Wrestlemania36 pic.twitter.com/MGKWxsw7H9
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 5, 2020
– Sheamus tweeted that he is proud of Drew McIntyre.
Incredibly proud of this fella. #wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/p1TZ23noXF
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) April 5, 2020
