WWE News: Mick Foley Asks Mr. McMahon If He Can Be In Next Boneyard Match, Booker T Praises Boneyard Match, Sheamus Proud of McIntyre

April 4, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
– In a brief video, Mick Foley asked Mr. McMahon if he can be in next year’s WrestleMania Boneyard match.

– More praise continues to come in for the Boneyard Match from the likes of Booker T, Blue Meanie, Mark Henry, Matt Morgan, Pat McAfee

– Sheamus tweeted that he is proud of Drew McIntyre.

