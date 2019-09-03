Mick Foley Likes Bray Wyatt Using the Mandible Claw, How The Undertaker Helped Him Cement the Move

– Fightful recently spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, who discussed Bray Wyatt now using the Mandible Claw move. Below are some highlights

Foley on the segment with Bray Wyatt where he gave him the Mandible Claw: “Well, let’s assume I didn’t hear and he did take it, and I have only the aftermath to judge it by. I was really impressed by it. I went back and I saw it on video. I thought it was really impressive. I thought I was in my own monster movie there. The fact that he has continued to use it, I think is a nice way to acknowledge the stuff that I did. And I’m happy that it’s there. I love when people use [my stuff]. I do. Even if it’s just a characteristic, a way of sitting, whatever. I think everyone likes to know they had some impact on the generation that followed.”

Foley on why he likes it and announcers not mentioning Wade Barrett doing “Bang! Bang!”: “I do like it. The one thing that used to drive me crazy was I was actually at a WWE show, I think I was on the show a few years ago, and Wade Barrett—everyone’d say ‘Wade, don’t do that. It’s not good for you, structurally speaking.’ And he would actually not just drop the elbow, but would do ‘Bang! Bang!’ before he did it. And our announcers wouldn’t acknowledge it, and I’m like, ‘I’m in your Hall of Fame! He’s saying ‘Bang! Bang!’ It’s crying out to be acknowledged!’ Everyone likes to be acknowledged.”

Mick Foley on how doing the move on The Undertaker helped legitimize it: “It was, I think Undertaker set the precedent where if it was okay for Taker then who else was gonna—there were a couple of people along the way thought it had like a pornographic imagery. I was like, I never really—I mean, I borrowed that move from Dr. Sam Sheppard. So, it’s not like I invented it. He was the gentleman upon whom the Fugitive TV show, followed by the movie was based. And it seemed a much safer route than the dropping an elbow on the concrete. Especially at house shows.”