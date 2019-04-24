WWE News: Mick Foley on Narrating Bruiser Brody Episode of Dark Side of the Ring, IIconics React to Smackdown Loss

– Mick Foley took to his Twitter account to comment on his narrating tonight’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring on VICELAND. The episode looks at at Bruiser Brody’s life and murder. Foley posted:

Look at my shirt in this classic match with the great Edddie Gilbert to get an idea what a huge fan of Bruiser Brody I was. What an honor to narrate

a great @VICELAND special on Brody’s life and death. Watch it tonight at 9pm. pic.twitter.com/EOfjZKjFZv — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 24, 2019

– WWE shared the following video of the IIconics backstage after Peyton Royce’s loss to Kairi Sane on last night’s Smackdown: