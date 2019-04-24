wrestling

WWE News: Mick Foley on Narrating Bruiser Brody Episode of Dark Side of the Ring, IIconics React to Smackdown Loss

April 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Mick Foley took to his Twitter account to comment on his narrating tonight’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring on VICELAND. The episode looks at at Bruiser Brody’s life and murder. Foley posted:

– WWE shared the following video of the IIconics backstage after Peyton Royce’s loss to Kairi Sane on last night’s Smackdown:

