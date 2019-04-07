wrestling / News

Mick Foley, Bully Ray and More React to Kofi Kingston’s WWE Championship Win

April 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kofi Kingston WrestleMania 35

– The superstars of WWE past and present took to Twitter to react to Kofi Kingston’s WWE Championship win. You can see posts from Mick Foley, Bully Ray, Killer Kelly, Mickie James, Rusev and more below.

Kingston beat Daniel Bryan in order to win his first run with the championship.

