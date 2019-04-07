Mick Foley, Bully Ray and More React to Kofi Kingston’s WWE Championship Win

– The superstars of WWE past and present took to Twitter to react to Kofi Kingston’s WWE Championship win. You can see posts from Mick Foley, Bully Ray, Killer Kelly, Mickie James, Rusev and more below.

Kingston beat Daniel Bryan in order to win his first run with the championship.

THAT WAS BEAUTIFUL!@TrueKofi just had an AMAZING #WreslteMania moment – and so did everyone watching! — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 8, 2019

Dreams do come true.

Inspirational.#WrestleMania35 — Killer Kelly (@Kelly_WP) April 8, 2019

When 80,000 fans are standing on their feet during your match…you know you did something right. Incredible match. THATS a #WreslteMania35 moment!! Great job Kofi / DB 👍@BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) April 8, 2019

Oh man I’m crying a little bit — TRENT? BERETTA (@trentylocks) April 8, 2019