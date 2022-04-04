wrestling / News
Mick Foley, Bully Ray & More React to Pat McAfee, Mr. McMahon & Steve Austin Segment At WrestleMania 38
Pat McAfee had an incredibly memorable night at WrestleMania 38 night two, and several members of the wrestling world took to social media to react. As reported, McAfee defeated Austin Theory but then lost to Mr. McMahon, only to have Steve Austin come out and issue Stunners to everyone on tonight’s show.
You can see reactions below from Mick Foley, Bully Ray, Sasha Banks, and Renee Paquette:
Worst stunner ever?
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 4, 2022
I hope Mr McMahon didn’t get injured – it looked like his leg buckled before the stunner.
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 4, 2022
How much fun was Stone Cold having!!!!!
That. Was. Awesome!!
Incredible #WrestleMania moment!!!
🍻🐍
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) April 4, 2022
.@steveaustinBSR gave me a beer 😂😭😭💨💨💨💨💨💙🫀🫀🙏🏾🫀🫀✅💎👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🧠🧠🧠😝🐍👁🤑🤩🤩🤩🔥🔥🐍🐍💐⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Still love you @VinceMcMahon jajajaja #WrestleMania
— Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) April 4, 2022
Congrats to @PatMcAfeeShow for having probably the best year of any other human on earth. 🙌🏻
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) April 4, 2022
