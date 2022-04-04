wrestling / News

Mick Foley, Bully Ray & More React to Pat McAfee, Mr. McMahon & Steve Austin Segment At WrestleMania 38

April 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Vince McMahon Steve Austin WrestleMania 38 Image Credit: WWE

Pat McAfee had an incredibly memorable night at WrestleMania 38 night two, and several members of the wrestling world took to social media to react. As reported, McAfee defeated Austin Theory but then lost to Mr. McMahon, only to have Steve Austin come out and issue Stunners to everyone on tonight’s show.

You can see reactions below from Mick Foley, Bully Ray, Sasha Banks, and Renee Paquette:

