Mick Foley Calls Yesterday’s WWE Releases ‘Baffling’, Criticizes WWE Creative

In a post on Facebook, Mick Foley gave his thoughts on yesterday’s news that WWE cut eighteen wrestlers from the roster, including Karrion Kross and Keith Lee. He called the news ‘baffling’ and criticized WWE’s creative team.

He wrote: “BAFFLING! It’s never pleasant to hear that people have been released from their contracts in WWE, but some of yesterday’s releases are downright baffling,” Foley wrote. “I believe there is a silver lining in that there has never been a better time to be a wrestler, with so many different opportunities out there. In the case of Karrion Kross, it does not take a genius to see that he will be reunited with Scarlett and instantly become one of the hottest duos in the business.

Ultimately, WWE is supposed to make the people they hire more interesting, not less. But does anyone think Keith “Bearcat” Lee was more interesting than the Keith Lee we saw in NXT, or on the independent scene? For that matter, I thought Mia Yim was a better developed and more effective character as Jade in TNA than she was in NXT or WWE. Who exactly looked at Taya Valkyrie and thought she needed a name change or a dramatic shift in character either?

Anyways, I’m really wishing the very best for everyone who suddenly – and in many cases, surprisingly – found themselves out of work yesterday. Some things just don’t make sense.”