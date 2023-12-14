Mick Foley Says CM Punk Will Elevate People In WWE

Mick Foley believes CM Punk’s return to WWE will help both Punk, the company and the talent involved. Foley appeared on this week’s The Bump and spoke about Punk’s return to the company and the value he brings, recalling a text conversation he had with Punk after the latter left WWE in 2014.

“I remember getting a text from Punk when he left after the Rumble,” Foley said (per Fightful). “He was upset, and he and I were pretty close back then. He said, ‘I’ve realized the only way to really make it there, to earn your respect, is to go somewhere else, and then come back.’”

Foley continued, “He did. It was what, nine years ago? Ten years next month. He’s bigger than ever. No denial of his talent, and that he is going to raise people. People are going to want to not only hang with him, but whether they realize it or not, impress him, and that’s how levels get raised.”