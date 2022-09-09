Mick Foley Says He’s Co-Hosting New Season of WWE Most Wanted Treasures

Mick Foley has revealed that he will be a co-host for the new season of A&E’s WWE Most Wanted Treasures. On the latest episode of his Foley is Pod podcast, Foley talked about his involvement in the new project, noting that he’s working on the new season of the A&E series.

“I’m only about 90 minutes south of Chicago filming a show for WWE,” Foley said (per Wrestling Inc). “I don’t know if I’m allowed to talk about it, but breaking news, I’m one of the hosts of the new season of Most Wanted Treasures, and I’m really enjoying that.”

Most Wanted Treasures is set to return this winter as part of A&E’s WWE Superstar Sundays lineup.