WWE News: Mick Foley Commemorates 22nd Anniversary Of I Quit Match With Rock, Otis Gets Hyped For Packers Game
January 24, 2021 | Posted by
– Mick Foley’s second-most (in)famous match took place 22 years ago today, and the WWE Hall of Famer took to Twitter to commemorate it. Foley posted to recall his match I Quit match with The Rock at Royal Rumble 1999, which was famously captured in the Beyond the Mat documentary:
22 YEARS AGO TODAY!
I think @TheRock and I may have gone a little too far on this particular evening. pic.twitter.com/rqcZhmqv0s
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 24, 2021
– Otis also took to Twitter, showing his support for the Green Bay Packers ahead of their game today:
Ohhh YEAAA
GAME DAY
The PACK @packers IS COMINNNNNNN’
WISCONSIN Home Grown
BLUE COLLAR pic.twitter.com/DZTZcOUvyn
— OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) January 24, 2021