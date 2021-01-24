wrestling / News

WWE News: Mick Foley Commemorates 22nd Anniversary Of I Quit Match With Rock, Otis Gets Hyped For Packers Game

January 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Mick Foley’s second-most (in)famous match took place 22 years ago today, and the WWE Hall of Famer took to Twitter to commemorate it. Foley posted to recall his match I Quit match with The Rock at Royal Rumble 1999, which was famously captured in the Beyond the Mat documentary:

– Otis also took to Twitter, showing his support for the Green Bay Packers ahead of their game today:

