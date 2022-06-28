Mick Foley Commemorates 24th Anniversary of Famous Hell in a Cell Match

Mick Foley is celebrating the 24th anniversary of his famous Hell in the Cell match against the Undertaker at King of the Ring 1998 and took to Twitter to comment on it. The iconic match took place on June 28th, 1998 and the WWE Hall of Famer shared the pic of him being thrown off the cage by Taker through the announcer’s desk, as you can see below.

Foley wrote:

“24 YEARS AGO TODAY What were you doing on June 28, 1998? I was taking flight lessons, courtesy of @undertaker Thanks to all of you who have shared this magic moment of time, and made it an iconic part of wrestling history.”

Undertaker defeated Foley at the match, which saw the latter not only thrown off the cage but chokeslammed through it. He has talked about the match often and said in his book Have a Nice Day that he doesn’t remember any of the match.