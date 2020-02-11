wrestling / News
Mick Foley Thinks Aleister Black Just Needs that ‘One Major Feud’ to Move Up the WWE Ladder
– During last night’s Raw, Aleister Black won another singles match this week. Last night, he beat Akira Tozawa. Later on Twitter, Mick Foley praised Black’s work, and the WWE Hall of Famer appears to have high expectations for Aleister Black.
Mick Foley tweeted, “I think @WWEAleister is just one major feud away from making a big jump up the @WWE ladder….but the right opponent is everything!” You can check out that tweet below.
I think @WWEAleister is just one major feud away from making a big jump up the @WWE ladder….but the right opponent is everything! https://t.co/PMTp9d6e28
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 11, 2020
