Mick Foley Comments On Daniel Bryan Getting Cleared & Working Safer

Mick Foley spoke with TV Insider about Alll In selling out, Daniel Bryan getting cleared, working safer, and more…

On Daniel Bryan getting cleared by WWE and working safer these days: “WWE is very safe as far as letting go of one of the biggest acts in the company for the sake of his own safety. They have people looking out for his best interest. I’d been on the road and been so busy, I haven’t seen Daniel since he returned with the exception of the WrestleMania match. There are certain things he can do on house shows to make life easier on himself and nobody would think less of him if he worked a slightly less physical style. That’s something that I did toward the end of my career, and a lot of guys have done.”

One of his shows on the “20 Years of Hell” tour possibly showing up on the WWE Network: “WWE will attend one of the events. I do joke about Mr. McMahon, but he is a very good sport. Always has been when it comes to me needling him a little bit. There is one curse word in the 90-minute show, so I don’t think [WWE] will take exception to the material. I think it’s highly unlikely that it won’t show up on the network at some point. Nothing is guaranteed. I feel like it’s head-and-shoulders above anything I’ve brought to the stage before.”

On All In selling out: “It’s a time where guys have viable, other options.”