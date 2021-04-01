wrestling / News

Mick Foley Comments On Anniversary of WWE Debut

April 1, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mick Foley

In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley spoke about making his WWE debut 25 years ago, when he showed up as Mankind and attacked the Undertaker. He also defeated Bob Holly on that day’s episode of RAW in 1996.

He wrote: “25 YEARS AGO TODAY! My @WWE debut! One of the most important days of my life! Thanks to all of you who were part of an amazing ride.

