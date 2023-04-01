wrestling
Mick Foley Comments On Inducting Stacy Keibler Into WWE Hall of Fame
In a post on Instagram, Mick Foley reflected on inducting Stacy Keibler into the WWE Hall of Fame last night.
He wrote: “WWE HALL OF FAME – I had such an amazing night at the @WWE HOF induction. Not only was I absolutely honored to be asked by @stacykeibler to help induct her into the HOF, but I ran into so many old friends – and a few new ones – during the night. I was so happy to have my wife and two of my children with me as well on this occasion – it was a wonderful night that I won’t forget.”
