Mick Foley Comments on Missing WWE Raw Anniversary Show

– In a post on his Facebook account, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley commented on last night’s Raw XXX Anniversary show, which he was unable to attend. You can read his comments below:

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY

Sending out happy 30th anniversary wishes to everyone involved with Monday Night Raw. It is no exaggeration to say that some of the very finest moments of my life took place on this program – and I’m hoping for another 20 years. I was not able to make it this time, but I just might be there for the 50th anniversary in 2043!

I’m wondering what a few of your favorite Mankind, Dude, Cactus or Commissioner Foley moments are from the Monday Night archives… Winning the title from @therock the first time is the no-brainer end so try to take a little deeper dive than that!

Thanks to all of you who watched for so many years, and have a nice day!