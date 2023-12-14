– During this week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley had glowing praise for the work of reigning WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley this year, recalling the brawl she had on Raw with Nia Jax. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mick Foley on fans chanting “Mami” during Ripley and Jax’s brawl: “I was just tuning in to a pull-apart with Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley and I heard 15,000 people chanting, ‘Mami!’ I was like, ‘Now I remember why I love this stuff.’ It’s just great.”

On Ripley surpassing his expectations: “I’ve been a real big proponent. As high as I had hoped for her, I could’ve never seen this coming. This is one of the great characters of the modern generation.”