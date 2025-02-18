– Speaking to Monopoly Events’ Jamal Niaz at For The Love of Wrestling 2025, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was asked which current WWE Superstars he could have a good hardcore match with. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“Not just a hardcore deathmatch, but I could have torn it down with Darby Allin in a regular match. When it comes to the wild stuff, Jon Moxley and I could have torn it down. Kevin Owens and I, a hardcore rules, not necessarily a death match, but just something really physical. No shortage of people. I still think a 59-year-old Mick Foley and Rhea Ripley would draw at WrestleMania. Or maybe I come on Mami’s behalf and seek vengeance on Dirty Dom. That could work.”