– During a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley denied a rumor that he was receiving $2.88 million a year as an ambassador for WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mick Foley on the rumor of his WWE ambassador role: “I don’t have an ambassador job that pays me $2.88 million, as has been reported. I had an ambassador job for two years that paid me literally one-fourteenth of that, but it’s been rumored that I have this luxurious job, and I’m like, I don’t think I’d be out on the road 200 days a year if I was making $2.88 million a year to be an ambassador.”

On his current relationship with WWE: “If somebody else has that type of job, good on them, but I just want to put out, like, I love my relationship with WWE, right? I did an appearance for them at Royal Rumble, a signing. I’m doing an appearance for them at.. what the new version of Axxess is, and I have a Legends deal that, because WWE has seen fit to promote me as somebody of importance, is better than it was 20 years ago, which is crazy. So I’m really grateful for that relationship, but I don’t receive $2.88 million. I receive $0 because I’m not an ambassador. In some ways, I always will be. Anywhere I walk, I’m kind of a walking billboard for WWE, but I just want to clear that up as an exclusive. I do not have any ambassador contract, let alone an ambassador contract for $2.88 million a year.”