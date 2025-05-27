– During a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke about fellow Long Islander Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF). As noted, MJF and Foley had a meeting a while ago, where MJF pitched a six-week program to Foley, but those plans fell through. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mick Foley on if he will ever be interacting with MJF on TV: “Oh, man. It doesn’t look like it. It does not look like it, but I was just flattered. It’s pretty cool. Two Long Island guys meeting at a steakhouse. We didn’t even take a photo of the situation, but it was cool. I don’t want to tell you. It’s up to him whether he wants to share his ideas, but they were good ideas. If I could have carried it off, it could have been a really good six-week program.”

His thoughts on MJF: “He’s so good and such a great pro that you know he would have lifted my game on the microphone and you know we could have probably found a way to work around my weaknesses in the ring, accentuate the positives and even if it wasn’t a great match, I bet you we could have convinced a lot of people it was a great match.”

MJF is now a member of The Hurt Syndicate, officially signing with the group last week on AEW Dynamite.