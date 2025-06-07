– In a new video for Maven’s YouTube channel, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley ranked the most painful weapons in pro wrestling. He spoke about being the first person to to be the victim of Triple H’s sledgehammer in WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mick Foley on Triple H hitting him with the sledgehammer: “I’m glad to say I was the first guy Triple H hit, really, and he laid it in there. So he did it because I did need my meniscus repaired. I very rarely missed matches I was scheduled for. But when I realized I had an injury and it would be best to repair it, I would go to the company like, ‘Hey, can we work through a storyline?’ Then, when my storyline’s done, let’s see if we can’t give somebody credit. I dare say that. I didn’t know Triple H would still be using a sledgehammer to this day, but I was glad he did it.”

On the secret to taking the sledgehammer: “The secret was: he hit me in the meat of the thigh. It was in there. It hurt, but I wasn’t injured. I think I only took it that one time. It did hurt. Good kind of pain, but it hurt.”