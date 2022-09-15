Mick Foley On Why He Doesn’t Like German Suplexes, Would Like Move To Stop Being Used

Mick Foley took a lot of crazy bumps in his career, but he rarely took German suplexes and recently explained why. On the new episode of Foley of Pod that releases for everyone tomorrow, Foley discussed why he didn’t take the move much and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On why he wouldn’t take German suplexes: “I did not let people throw me backwards very often. There would be times a guy like Rick Steiner would throw me whether or not I wanted to go, but I generally had a plan B. I just don’t like German suplexes. I think that over time they shorten careers, and they destroy the quality of life.”

On his dislike for the move: “It’s just [that] over time it’s going to wear you out. You couldn’t show the match that [Daniel] Garcia had with [Wheeler] Yuta [on AEW Dynamite] to any reasonable orthopedic guy who would say that what those guys were doing was not going to lend itself to a poor quality of life. These guys are great workers. I just think they could do without that move… I don’t want to see any of us in wheelchairs. I don’t want to see any of us needing long-term care. … There [are] just other ways around it. I just wonder what it’s going to take for people to say, ‘Let’s take the German [suplex] off the menu.'”