Mick Foley Says Dominik Mysterio Can Only Be Denied For So Long

Mick Foley is a supporter of Dominik Mysterio, saying he’s a talent you can only deny for “so long.” The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on this week’s The Bump and during his conversation he talked about Mysterio’s run in WWE, throwing in some tongue in cheek comments about Dominik’s dad Rey at the same time.

“You can only deny a talent like Dirty Dom for so long,” Foley said (per Wrestling Inc). “I’ve seen them come and go, and I’ve seen them die…and Dirty Dom is a kid I’ve known since he was 4, 5 years old. It can’t be easy growing up with a deadbeat dad like Rey Mysterio. I talked to Rey and he admitted to me he was a deadbeat dad. He still owes me $5 from the time I met him in ECW in 95.”

He concluded, “I have every reason to believe that Dom is just trying out his own path, and I really admire that.”

Dominik lost the NXT North American Championship to Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline.