Mick Foley Says Entering 1998 Royal Rumble Three Times Wasn’t His Idea
March 2, 2025 | Posted by
Mick Foley famously entered the 1998 Royal Rumble as all three Faces of Foley, and he says that wasn’t his idea. Foley entered the match as Manking, Cactus Jack and Dude Love, and he told Monopoly Events at For The Love of Wrestling that doing triple duty didn’t come from him.
“It wasn’t my idea because I don’t think I’d be bold as to suggest that I’d be in three different times,” Foley said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “I know this is going to get another boo, but I believe it was a Vince idea but not Vince McMahon; I think it was a Vince Russo idea, honestly. He [Russo] had some really good ideas over the years.”
Foley lasted about 19 minutes between the three appearances and got three eliminations. Steve Austin won that year’s Royal Rumble.
