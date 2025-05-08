wrestling / News
Mick Foley Will Appear on Episode 4 of ESPN’s Rabil’s Places
May 8, 2025 | Posted by
Deadline reports that Mick Foley is set to appear on episode four of the upcoming ESPN docuseries Rabil’s Places. It will premiere on June 4, with the Foley episode airing on June 25. The series will have the same format as other ‘Places’ shows, like the one hosted by Stephanie McMahon. It streams on ESPN+.
Here’s a synopsis for “Crease and Desist”: Paul pursues a return to the PLL as a goalie but quickly learns why lacrosse goalies are a different breed. Former WWE star (and lax goalie) Mick Foley, Hall of Famer Scott Bacigalupo and PLL star Blaze Riorden give Paul a crash course on the physical, mental, and technical demands of the toughest position in sports.
