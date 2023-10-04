Mick Foley Evaluates LA Knight and Kevin Nash’s Verbal Feud

– During the latest edition of Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley evaluated the verbal feud between WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash and WWE Superstar LA Knight. As noted, Nash as criticized LA Knight in the past, calling him a knockoff of The Rock and Steve Austin. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mick Foley on Kevin Nash and LA Knight’s verbal feud: “I think it’s a little bit tongue-in-cheek. Kevin sees a good thing when he’s got it and the fact that LA Knight’s responding to him, whether directly or indirectly, it’s kind of fun.”

On Nash’s view of Knight being a knockoff of Stone Cold and The Rock: “[Nash’s] knock on LA Knight is that he’s combining The Rock and Steve [Austin], right? I gotta tell ya, if you gotta combine two people that’s not a bad way to go. I’m a guy who gleaned so much of what he did from Terry Funk,” Foley added, “so I’m not one to throw stones.”

On how Nash’s comments only build interest in Knight: “I think it’s pretty funny and I think it only builds interest in LA Knight. If it was hurting his career, I would worry about it but I think he’s gonna be just fine.”