– During a recent interview with MuscleMan Malcom, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley explained that he doesn’t mind artist Travis Scott using “Cactus Jack” as his nickname. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mick Foley on Travis Scott using the Cactus Jack nickname: “Are they working an angle without telling me? Look, as far as I’m concerned, if someone wants to google Cactus Jack, and Travis’ name is gonna come up first, mine’s gonna be right behind that, I don’t mind. I know a lot of people do, but I don’t mind when I see the Mandible Claw being used on TV, whereas other wrestlers do mind.”

ON why he doesn’t mind: “So I don’t mind if Travis Scott wants to bring a little more love to the name Cactus Jack because it trickles down to me eventually. It’s a big compliment. I know for the record he’s gotta say he named Cactus Jack after his dad, too. Okay, Travis. If that’s what you want us to believe.”