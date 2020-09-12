Mick Foley Explains Why He’s Been More Outspoken Against President Donald Trump for This Upcoming Election

– People.com recently spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, who addressed speaking out against United States President and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump ahead of this year’s election. Below are some highlights.

On why he thinks this year’s election is so important: “I do think this is a matter between right and wrong. I think that democracy’s at stake. … I really do feel like future generations are going to study this period of time and wonder how we stood by and let so much go wrong. I want to be on the right side of history.”

On President Donald Trump politicizing the issue of wearing a mask during the pandemic: “I said, ‘I’m wearing this to keep you safe. I don’t know, we’ve lost something along the way. And it’s been aided and abetted by the president, who seems way more concerned with being re-elected than he does with keeping us safe. Deep down, I need to feel like I’m doing what I can. I know the country’s very divided and I have a pretty diverse following. But as things progressed in this administration, I just felt like we were going down a really bad and dangerous path. I just wanted to have some public record for my own children and grandchildren to point to decades down the road to show that their father, or their grandfather, at least tried to do something.”