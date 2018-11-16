Mick Foley Is a Fan of Becky Lynch Calling Herself ‘The Man’

Mick Foley recently appeared on Not Sam Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), and spoke about Becky Lynch calling herself the man and why he likes it…

“She came up with the catchphrase. She didn’t use the hashtag, but I told her that she has to use it everywhere she goes, you are now ‘The Man.’ It throws gender on its head, and women will be more than happy to say that Becky Lynch is The Man. I think men will gladly say that she is The Man,” Foley said. “It is a bigger statement. It somehow makes perfect sense. I am on board. I believe wholeheartedly that she is The Man.”