Mick Foley On Fantasy Booking a Match With Darby Allin, Other Current Stars He Would’ve Loved To Wrestle

Mick Foley recently ate tacos with Thunder Rosa, and the two discussed a variety of topics, including Foley’s picks for current wrestlers he would’ve loved to feud with and how he would’ve approached a match with Darby Allin. Here’s what Foley had to say (via Fightful):

Mick Foley on current wrestling stars he could’ve had great feuds with in his prime: “Assuming I was near the top of the game, I’d love to wrestle Moxley. Bray Wyatt, in whatever incarnation he comes back as, but I also loved wrestling the smaller guys that did the flying. Because although I could not work every style, I could adapt to just about any style. I could incorporate aspects of what anyone else did. Then put my own personal stamp on it. So coming out of the gate, when Ricochet came into WWE, he needed a great opening a feud. I thought if I was that guy, in my prime, [he] was someone who can do anything and was also small enough for me to come across as a power wrestler, which wasn’t easy. We really could have made an impression.”

On fantasy booking a match with Darby Allin: “There’ll be other guys, like Darby Allin, if I could have gotten my hands on Darby — The one thing I say, sometimes it’s missing, and I guess, a knock on Mr. McMahon. He wants every heel to look like they’re trying to win at every moment. He’s real big on covers after everything. That’s great for some people. But Abdullah The Butcher didn’t go for covers. He looked like he was there to end your life. So, sometimes what’s missing is that aspect that the babyface is not fighting for a win, he’s literally fighting for his life. I think that’s one of the things that’s missing there. It’s another one, you can’t overdo it. You can’t have five matches like that. But if you had one certifiable madman, you know, I’d like to think that in my prime you know, if I had a guy like Darby Allin, I’d be looking out, and then there’d be tears falling, you know, as people fear for his life. Then, you know, you try to put that person in a world of hurt and hate, and then have them fight their way out of it.”