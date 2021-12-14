Mick Foley On Favorite Of His ‘Three Faces Of Foley’ Characters, WWE Backlash 2004 Match With Randy Orton

Mick Foley recently joined Vickie Guerrero on her Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show podcast, and the WWE Hall of Famer discussed his favorite of the “Three Faces of Foley” characters, his Backlash 2004 match with Randy Orton, and much more. Here’s what Foley had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):

Mick Foley on his favorite of the “Three Faces of Foley” characters: “I love being Cactus. At the time I was doing it, I enjoyed being Dude Love for two months during the ‘Summer of Love’ [in 1997]. But when November rolled around and I was still dancing in the ring, I was like, ‘Oh. This character has run its course’. But I love being Dude Love on Cameo videos. It’s the hokiest. Dude has reinvented himself as a lounge singer. So, I do birthday songs. (Foley sings badly) So I love doing it. But if I had to pick one I would pick Mankind. Latter-day Mankind. And the reason is – I didn’t realize it at the time but that latter-day Mankind character was really connecting with people who didn’t feel like they fit in. So it was kind of a sense of – a source of – we’re supposed to take people’s minds off their problems and entertain. But it took me years to find out that people were connecting and felt a kinship with this guy who didn’t quite fit in but found a way to become a big deal anyway.”

