Mick Foley Explains Why New Fans Found His Feud With The Rock Appealing

– ESPN recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley about his career. Below are some highlights.

Mick Foley on what brought in new fans for his feud with The Rock: “If you were an uninitiated viewer and tuning in, you’d say, ‘So wait a minute, the ugly guy with the mask and tattered shirt … he’s a good guy? And this other guy who looks like he’s carved out of marble, he’s the bad guy?’ But it worked. We played off each other.”

Foley on why he wanted a new persona that was different from mankind: “[The mask] stunk. It got smellier and smellier the more I wore it, and it became too much.”

Foley on how a match between Mick Foley, Mankind, and Dude Love would go: “Dude hides under the ring and waits for the other two to wear themselves out, then takes advantage.”