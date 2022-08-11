wrestling / News
Mick Foley Files For New Trademark On Hardcore Legend
PWInsider reports that on August 7, Mick Foley filed to trademark the term ‘Hardcore Legend’ with the USPTO. The trademark is for:
– Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.
-Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of comedy shows; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a comedian and professional wrestler; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a comedian and professional wrestler; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a comedian and professional wrestler; Presentation of live show performances; Presentation of live comedy shows; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring comedian and professional wrestler in the field of comedy and/or professional wrestling for entertainment purposes.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan On Why Triple H Taking Over WWE Is a Good Thing, the Importance Of Ratings
- Kevin Nash Not Interested In Another Match, Even If It’s ‘Saudi Money’
- Backstage Rumor on Plans for WWE Title Match at Clash at the Castle
- Jim Ross Recalls Ron Simmons Winning WCW World Title In 1992, Impact Of Simmons Becoming First Black World Champion