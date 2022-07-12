wrestling / News
Mick Foley Files Trademark on ‘Kindman’
– PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley filed a trademark application on July 7 for the term, “Kindman.” You can see the description with the United States Patent & Trademark Office filing below:
G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes
