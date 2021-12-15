wrestling / News
Mick Foley Finds WWE Release of Hit Row’s Top Dolla ‘Particularly Baffling’
– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was very high on recently released wrestler AJ Francis, aka Hit Row’s Top Dolla. He added on Twitter this week that he found Francis’ release by WWE to be a “particularly baffling” move to him.
Foley tweeted, “The release of @AJFrancis410 was particularly baffling to me: a mountain of a man, charisma for days, rapper, top tier promo guy, would have been a go to guy for media; potential crossover star. Baffling.”
AJ Francis and the rest of Hit Row were released by WWE last month.
The release of @AJFrancis410 was particularly baffling to me: a mountain of a man, charisma for days, rapper, top tier promo guy, would have been a go to guy for media; potential crossover star. Baffling. https://t.co/SYMRnyH7rp
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 14, 2021
