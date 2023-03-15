wrestling / News
Mick Foley Gives Finn Balor Advice On Hell in a Cell Ahead of WrestleMania
Finn Balor is competing in Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 39, and Mick Foley gave him a bit of advice about the match. Balor is set to face Edge inside the structure at the PPV as announced on Monday. The Judgment Day leader took to Twitter on Tuesday to ask Foley if he had any advice, and Foley gave his response today.
The Hall of Famer wrote:
“Hello Finn, This is Mick!
Remember, you are asking a guy who has never actually won one of these.
Probably best to study every single thing I did in my #HIAC matches…and then do the exact opposite.
When in doubt, use the abs.”
Hello Finn, This is Mick!
Remember, you are asking a guy who has never actually won one of these.
Probably best to study every single thing I did in my #HIAC matches…and then do the exact opposite.
When in doubt, use the abs. pic.twitter.com/LUrlb1lGLT
— Mick Foley (@foleyispod) March 15, 2023
More Trending Stories
- NXT Women’s Title May Be Vacated, New Champion To Be Determined At Stand & Deliver
- More Backstage Details on Bray Wyatt, His Status for WrestleMania 39
- Nick Patrick Believes Vince McMahon Is Secretly in Charge of AEW
- Indi Hartwell in Orange Bikini, Zelina Vega, Jacy Jayne Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week