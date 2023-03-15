Mick Foley Gives Finn Balor Advice On Hell in a Cell Ahead of WrestleMania

Finn Balor is competing in Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 39, and Mick Foley gave him a bit of advice about the match. Balor is set to face Edge inside the structure at the PPV as announced on Monday. The Judgment Day leader took to Twitter on Tuesday to ask Foley if he had any advice, and Foley gave his response today.

The Hall of Famer wrote:

“Hello Finn, This is Mick!

Remember, you are asking a guy who has never actually won one of these.

Probably best to study every single thing I did in my #HIAC matches…and then do the exact opposite.

When in doubt, use the abs.”