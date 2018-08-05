Various News: Mick Foley Reflects on Last Time He Saw Chyna, Christopher Nowinski and Wife Have First Child, and David Arquette Tweets on What Makes a Bad Wrestler

– Mick Foley shared some footage on Facebook and YouTube of his family’s last meeting with Chyna before she passed away. You can check out the footage and the message Foley shared about Chyna below.

– WWE.com has shared a video playlist of clips of the first matches on Raw for top Superstars. This includes clips for The Undertaker’s first Raw match in 2003, along with the first Raw matches for Superstars such as Batista, Chris Jericho, and Randy Orton.

Who could forget #TheUndertaker's first #Raw match in 1993?? Here is a playlist of the first #Raw matches of some of your favorite Superstars! https://t.co/MyWOZcJYoT — WWE (@WWE) August 5, 2018

– Former WCW world champion David Arquette posted on Twitter on what makes a bad wrestler. According to Arquette, “A wrestler that doesn’t sell is a bad wrestler.” You can check out his tweet on the subject below.