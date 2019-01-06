Mick Foley Gets Emotional From The Rock Praising Foley’s First WWE Title Win

– As previously reported, WWE recently looked back on WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley’s historic world title win from December 29, 1998 (aired on Raw January 4, 1999). This led to The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson) sharing his thoughts on the moment on Twitter, calling Mick Foley “one of the kindest, sweetest, smartest, toughest and craziest men I’ve ever known. All love & respect to you my friend.”

Foley later responded to The Rock’s tweet earlier today. You can check out that Twitter exchange and the original WWE video below.

So cool to watch this. We had no idea we were going to make history this night and alter the course of pro wrestling & @WWE forever. @RealMickFoley is one of the kindest, sweetest, smartest, toughest and craziest men I’ve ever known. All love & respect to you my friend. #goat https://t.co/GKhne204za — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 5, 2019