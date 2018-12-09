Quantcast

 

Various News: Mick Foley Gets a Christmas Song, Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross Attend Browns Game

December 9, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley got his own Christmas-theme song made for him by the B+ Players called the “Mandible Claus.” You can listen to the song and Mick Foley’s thoughts on the release below.

– WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler attended todays Cleveland Browns vs. Panthers game. You can check out some photos of them at the game shared by JR on Twitter below.

