wrestling / News
Various News: Mick Foley Gets a Christmas Song, Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross Attend Browns Game
– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley got his own Christmas-theme song made for him by the B+ Players called the “Mandible Claus.” You can listen to the song and Mick Foley’s thoughts on the release below.
WOW! This Christmas song about me #MandibleClaus by @thebplusplayers is super-cool tune! Give it a listen! Thanks fellas…I’m truly humbled! https://t.co/VzNad54C1n
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 9, 2018
– WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler attended todays Cleveland Browns vs. Panthers game. You can check out some photos of them at the game shared by JR on Twitter below.
Best seat by the house here @Browns vs @Panthers
@923TheFan radio booth.
@bakermayfield is SO loved here! pic.twitter.com/lQ4wraYn4j
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) December 9, 2018
Thanks to all the great fans who joined @JerryLawler & me Saturday at @Hilarities in #Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/nGiu1gELSg
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) December 9, 2018
Fun 1st half in #Cleveland st @Browns game!
Big 12 conference football..
No over abundance of D.
@JerryLawler in #DogPoundHeaven pic.twitter.com/O5QWyzMe3d
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) December 9, 2018
Helluva @NFL game & big, @Browns win!
Our man @bakermayfield spot on. #BakerBakerDefensiveHeartBreaker pic.twitter.com/IHb4hCaGTD
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) December 9, 2018