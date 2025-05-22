– During a recent interview with No-Contest Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke about his infamous I Quit Match with The Rock at WWE Royal Rumble 1999, where he took 11 chair shots to the head. Foley noted that he’s glad chair shots to the head rarely happen anymore in wrestling, which he is glad is now the case. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mick Foley on wrestling generally phasing out chair shots to the head: “I’m glad that chair shots to the head are gone. I mean, you see them once in a great while, but you will never — and hopefully there’s no one doing this on the independents. You’ll never see a match like the one I had with The Rock with the 11 shots; that was definitely overkill. I’m glad. That was tough.”

On watching the match again recently: “That’s wasn’t a fun watch. I actually did a watch-along with some fans to celebrate whatever anniversary we just passed on that. It was actually a fun match up until the chairs. There was a lot of good dialogue on the microphone, Rock, of course, with the humor. It was really going well, and then that ending was just a little much.”

The I Quit Match saw The Rock beat Mick Foley to regain the WWE Championship. While Foley didn’t legitimately say “I Quit” during the match, the audio of Foley mentioning “I Quit” from a promo earlier in the night was played over the loudspeakers, fooling the referee to call the match for The Rock.