Mick Foley Has Changed His Mind on Who Should Headline Hell in a Cell

– Mick Foley has switched his thoughts around on who should close out Sunday’s Hell in a Cell PPV. Foley, who previously said he felt that Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch should headline the show, posted on Tuesday after listening to several fans’ reasoning on why they disagree and said he now thinks Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt should headline.

The show airs Sunday from Sacramento, California and will air live on WWE Network.