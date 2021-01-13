Mick Foley Gives Health Update Regarding COVID-19 Fight

Mick Foley is still feeling the effects of COVID-19, giving fans an update on his fight against the virus. Foley posted to Twitter noting that he’s still feeling a little out of it and imploring people to take the illness seriously.

Foley wrote:

“Many of you have been asking how I’m feeling after my positive COVID test. All in all, not too bad – but I get fatigued very easily, and my head still feels a little cloudy. PLEASE take this pandemic seriously – the daily death count is staggeringly high..and climbing. #MaskUp”

He then retweeted it with a picture of his infamous Hell in a Cell fall, noting, “Thanks for all the well wishes. If I got up from this, I’m pretty sure I’ll kick out of COVID!”

Foley revealed his diagnosis back on the first of the year, noting that he tested positive after a virtual signing in December and quarantined in a hotel room. You can see his post from today below: