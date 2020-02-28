Mick Foley Hosting Garage Sale For Charity

Mick Foley is hosting a garage sale, with the money set to go to charity. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that he’s hosting the sale at 4th World Comics & Toys in Smithtown, New York on Saturday. The sale runs from 1 to 3 PM ET, with 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the non-profit Christmas Magic, which collects toys, gifts, and donations for Long Island’s homeless and underprivileged children and their families.

You can see the post below. Foley will also take pictures and sign autographs, with autographs running $20.