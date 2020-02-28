wrestling / News
Mick Foley Hosting Garage Sale For Charity
Mick Foley is hosting a garage sale, with the money set to go to charity. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that he’s hosting the sale at 4th World Comics & Toys in Smithtown, New York on Saturday. The sale runs from 1 to 3 PM ET, with 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the non-profit Christmas Magic, which collects toys, gifts, and donations for Long Island’s homeless and underprivileged children and their families.
You can see the post below. Foley will also take pictures and sign autographs, with autographs running $20.
#SMITHTOWN NY – SATURDAY 1-3PM
Join me at @4thWorldComics for the #FoleyGarageSale – with 100% going to #ChristmasMagic
I’ll be wheeling & dealing, getting rid of years of stuff – action figures, DVD’s, books, photos..even my #MmmBeefy cardboard cutouthttps://t.co/FRSAvhob1x pic.twitter.com/uFhjtc8OcS
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 28, 2020
