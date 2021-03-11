wrestling / News
Mick Foley on How AEW Should Handle Explosion SNAFU at Revolution
March 10, 2021 | Posted by
Mick Foley is no stranger to deathmatches, and he has thoughts on how AEW should deal with the misfiring explosion on this weekend’s AEW Revolution. Foley took to Twitter on Wednesday and said that AEW should “just admit that mistakes happen…and will learn from this mistake. Just my opinion.”
You can see his post below, which includes a wish.com meme poking fun at the match:
SAD, BUT TRUE!
I've been there – at the 1995 KOTDM when the exploding ring underperformed.
I feel bad for Mox & Omega, but suggest that @AEW deep-six the Kenny built a crummy ring story, and just admit that mistakes happen…and will learn from this mistake.
Just my opinion. pic.twitter.com/xBEB8q1XPV
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 10, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Comments On Hall of Fame Induction Of Molly Holly
- Joey Janela Says His Critics Should Get Strep Throat, ‘Maybe Death’
- Date Revealed For This Year’s WWE Hall of Fame, Two Classes Inducted
- Eric Bischoff On Infamous Jeff Hardy vs. Sting Match At TNA Victory Road 2011, TNA’s Handling Of Incident, Backstage Reaction