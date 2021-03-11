wrestling / News

Mick Foley on How AEW Should Handle Explosion SNAFU at Revolution

March 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mick Foley WWE Raw

Mick Foley is no stranger to deathmatches, and he has thoughts on how AEW should deal with the misfiring explosion on this weekend’s AEW Revolution. Foley took to Twitter on Wednesday and said that AEW should “just admit that mistakes happen…and will learn from this mistake. Just my opinion.”

You can see his post below, which includes a wish.com meme poking fun at the match:

