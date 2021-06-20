Mick Foley Recalls How He Came to Terms With His Hell in a Cell Legacy

Mick Foley explained how he came to terms with the fact that he’ll forever be associated with Hell in a Cell on the latest Broken Skull Sessions. Foley spoke with Steve Austin about the iconic match, noting that he used to take issue with the fact that it was all anyone would ask him about until he had a conversation with the Undertaker about it.

“For the longest time, I’m pretty sensitive to the fact that I’m only remembered for that one thing,” Foley said (per Fightful). “The two things that hit me were that I come home and my wife tells me my younger boys want to see this match. Probably 5 and 7 at the time. Kids at school have been talking about it. I’d only seen the clips, you know, Jim Ross ‘Good God Almighty, they killed him!’ That had become iconic. They’re showing it in World Cup soccer games and Superbowls and whatnot, but I hadn’t actually watched the match in probably 10 years. So I sit down there with my boys and I watch it and I realize that all these years later, man, it still really packs a punch. It’s a ride. It takes you on a ride all these years later.”

He added, “That combined with Undertaker coming to one of my events in Austin. He and Michelle come and we start reminiscing and Taker looks at me — he still called me Jack at the time. One of the last holdouts from when I was Cactus Jack. He goes, ‘Jack, what you and I did that night will outlive us both. People will be talking about that match long after you and I are gone.’ It was almost like I could feel this weight being lifted off my shoulders. Then I realized, wait a second, I wanted to make people feel the way I felt the night that I saw Snuka come off the top of that cage. I’ve done it and I’m too stubborn to realize it. You know how many great workers there have been in our business who aren’t remembered for anything? It’s like now I’ve got not only this match but the title change with The Rock. I got a few things and it no longer bothers me that I’m asked about that match almost every single day.”

The episode is now available on Peacock and will stream after tonight’s Hell in a Cell PPV.