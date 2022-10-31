Mick Foley On The Importance of Competition, Recalls Last Conversation With Tony Khan

Mick Foley appreciates the fact that there’s competition in wrestling, and he weighed in on why it’s important to have. Foley spoke a bit about the situation between WWE and AEW on the latest episode of Foley is Pod and recalled his last conversation with Tony Khan as well as why he believes its important that there be a competitor to WWE. You can see the highights below:

On the last time he reacted out to Tony Khan: “You know, the last time reached out to Tony Khan? I just reached out and said ‘Hey, have you ever thought of procuring the rights to ‘Thunderstruck’ for Thunder Rosa?’ This was about a year ago, just out of the blue, you know. Not like, ‘Hey, can I have a [job], it was like, “Hey, have you ever thought of securing the rights?’ I just thought, ‘Man, that would be epic, get the whole crowd chanting.’ And he thanked me for it, wished me well, and away I went.”

On the importance of there being competition in the industry: “It’s better for AEW, it’s better for WWE. I would tell you that I was talking to a mid-’90s female talent who told me she never made over X amount of dollars a year, and I was shocked. Shocked. So now, someone on that level in the female roster, makes well over a million dollars a year. And I don’t know if they’re doing that without the competition. So I’d like to think WWE is doing it because it’s the right thing, but they say a rising tide lifts all boats.”

“And look, when people say, ‘Are you a WWE loyalist?’ I say first and foremost, I’m for the boys. And when I say ‘boys,’ I mean collectively the men and the women. I want what’s best for the talent, and ultimately I do believe that what’s best for the talent is best for the company. So I love WWE, but I love the fact that there’s a strong competition. And if they’re claiming it’s not competition, they’re fooling themselves.”

