Mick Foley Reveals That He’s Become a Swiftie

Mick Foley isn’t a major fan of Taylor Swift’s music, but he’s a Swiftie nonetheless. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed on the latest episode of Foley is Pod that Swift — who has been attending Kansas City Chiefs games in support of boyfriend Travis Kelce — has won her over with her positivity at the NFL games.

“I really enjoyed the whole Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce thing,” Foley said (per Fightful). “This is why I asked Grillo and we can check in maybe the Swifties can let us know. Can you become a Swiftie without actually being a fan of Taylor Swift’s music? Is that possible? She has won me over just with her ebullience. We prize facial expressions in the wrestling business. These are all candid shots. It’s not like she’s at a photo session. Every facial expression is a winner.”

He continued, “I think she just brings a real positivity, it just makes me laugh. I don’t dislike her music, but I certainly wouldn’t label myself a fan. I just really enjoyed seeing how much fun she had at that game and just have always thought she was a real positive person. So I am a Swiftie without actually being a Taylor Swift fan, if that makes any sense.”

And thus the Swiftie ranks expand ever further.