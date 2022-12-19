Mick Foley Is Proud Of Connecting AEW With KultureCity

In an interview with Brandi Rhodes’ 2 Lies & 1 Truth podcast (via Fightful), Mick Foley spoke about helping Brandi and AEW get in contact with KultureCity in the early days of the company. KultureCity helped AEW create a more sensory-inclusive experience for those on the autism spectrum.

He said: “It was so easy. It was Julian Maha, who had founded a group, KultureCity, to help people living on the spectrum, or who might suffer from other disorders basically reach their fullest potential and life. Julian wanted to make wrestling venues safer. He asked if I had any contacts at AEW. I just reached out to you and the rest is history. You can give me credit but I basically said — I think I texted you and said, ‘Brandi, Julian Maha is a guy I’ve been working with for a while. He would like to see if he could speak to you by making AEW sensory-inclusive. Within a week, I’m like reading about a press conference and the announcement. It could be, in some ways, one of the biggest contributions I’ve made to wrestling, but all it was was one text message. So you can give me credit if you want. I was just setting him up with the right person at the right time.“